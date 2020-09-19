Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 will be conducted from October 12 to 19, informed OJEE director Sudeep Kumar Chand Friday evening.

The OJEE was earlier scheduled to be held in the first week of May but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The entrance examination for all courses will be held in three shifts on the notified days and will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will be held at 53 centres across 21 cities in the state, official sources informed.

Six new places in Odisha and three places outside the state have been recently added to the existing online examination centres.

The shift-wise complete schedule of examination as well as the dates of downloading of admit cards indicating roll no, shift and centre of the examination will be displayed on the official websites of OJEE (www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com) by the end of this month.

The candidates and their parents have been advised to visit the official websites regularly for latest updates, official sources said.

PNN