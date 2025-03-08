Bhubaneswar: After months of speculation, Ollywood superstar Anubhav Mohanty and Jagrati Shukla are officially engaged, putting an end to rumors surrounding their relationship.

Following Anubhav’s divorce from actress Barsha Priyadarshini, there was widespread curiosity about his future plans. With engagement photos surfacing online, it is now confirmed that the actor is set for a second marriage.

For a long time, reports suggested a romantic relationship between Anubhav and Jagrati, with various media outlets hinting at their impending wedding. Now, with the engagement made public, speculation has turned into reality.

Jagrati Shukla first came into the limelight during Anubhav’s divorce proceedings. Her name was frequently mentioned in connection with the case, and some even believed she was a reason behind the separation. Now, as news of the engagement breaks, fans are expressing mixed reactions—some are thrilled, while others are surprised by the unexpected turn of events.

FINALLY FINALLY FINALLY!!!!! My bestie Jagrati Shukla is getting married 😍 These two beautiful souls & absolutely adorable human beings unite today forever 💗 Many Many congratulations @AnubhavMohanty_ Ji God bless both of you 😇 pic.twitter.com/hI5rIJ3vYO — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 7, 2025

Neither Anubhav nor Jagrati had previously addressed the engagement rumors, making their decision to move forward all the more intriguing. As wedding plans unfold, questions remain: When did their relationship turn serious? How long has this wedding been in the works?

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with engagement pictures of the couple, sparking discussions about Barsha’s potential reaction. Many are eager to hear what the actress has to say about Anubhav’s new chapter. Regardless of any statement from her, one thing is certain—fans and followers are watching closely as Anubhav and Jagrati prepare for their big day.