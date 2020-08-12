Sambalpur: World Elephant Day brought untoward news for animal lovers, ecologists and local intelligentsia, as a carcass of an elephant calf was found at Keshapali village under Dhama range in Sambalpur forest division Wednesday morning, a report said.

The tusker was around five to seven years of age. On being informed, Sambalpur forest and animal resources department officials immediately reached the spot and seized the carcass.

Reasons of death, as to how and under what circumstances the jumbo calf died, can be ascertained only after postmortem. On the other hand, forest officials have started investigation on the pachyderm’s death, Sambalpur forest official sources informed.

“A herd of elephants had been rampaging paddy crops at farmlands near the village for past couple of days. The dead pachyderm was there along with herd”, Keshapali villagers expressed.

However, Sambalpur forest department officials did not take any precautionary step in this regard despite being informed, the villagers added.

PNN