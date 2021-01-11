Nabarangpur/Umerkote: A part of Biju Setu (bridge) across Nagi river in Talapada panchayat of Nabarangpur district caved in, leaving one dead and three critically injured Sunday, a report said.

The deceased was identified as Mahendra Mali of Raighar area and a Grade-IV employee of the Rural Development department.

The injured were identified as Santosh Bhoi (32) and Umesh Bhoi (50) of Patrapada and Prakash Tandi (50) of Beherada,

As many as 30 labourers, including women, were working at the bridge Sunday when the mishap occurred. They were engaged in concrete roofing when a slab came crashing down. The bridge has five slabs, while work for three slabs has been completed.

The work for the fourth slab was in progress. The labourers were without safety gears or safety measures. The contractor concerned had not provided with them safety kits, it is alleged.

Junior engineer Niranjan Sahu and Grade IV employee Mahendra were monitoring the work.

All of them came crashing down with the slab. Some of the injured were taken to the Umerkote CHC where Mahendra succumbed to his injuries.

Contractor Asit Biswal was awarded the construction of the bridge at a cost of Rs 2.41 crore. The work started April 4, 2018 and was to be completed by March 11, 2019.

Meanwhile, Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena has directed Nabarangpur Collector to lodge criminal case against contractor, SDO and Junior Engineer.

