Kalahandi: One person was killed and five others injured after a bus hit a truck parked on the roadside in Odisha’s Kalahandi district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident happened around 3.30 am near Charbahal in Koksara police station area, they said.

The private passenger bus was heading to Umerkote in Nabarangpur from Bhubaneswar when the accident happened, they added.

The bus hit the truck parked on the roadside from behind, a police officer said.

Fire services personnel rescued the passengers stuck inside the bus. The injured passengers were admitted to the Junagarh hospital.

