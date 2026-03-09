Malkangiri: Malkangiri Police have unearthed an interstate online betting racket, arresting four scammers, including two kingpins from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

After verifying 142 mule accounts, police found that some of those accounts were created by middlemen belonging to the Kotpad area with the false promise of MGNREGA payments into the accounts of innocent citizens.

“These multiple bank accounts, passbooks, and mobile numbers were collected and couriered, and transported to the network operating in Raipur,” police said.

Delving deep into the fraudulent networks, Malkangiri police have arrested four persons, including two kingpins of the racket from Raipur, and brought them on police remand for further investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were operating several illegal betting platforms and managing transactions through multiple bank accounts and digital payment channels through sophisticated, organised networks.

Several WhatsApp groups were created by the accused to coordinate the payments and illegal betting across the states.