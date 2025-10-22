Bhubaneswar: Taking note of the glaring lack of basic facilities for differently-abled girl students at Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College, Cuttack, the Orissa High Court has directed college authorities to submit a detailed report on the measures being taken to address the issue.

The college, currently enrolling over 2,000 students, was established through the vision of two of Odisha’s pioneering figures—Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das and his adopted daughter, Miss Shailabala Das. Situated near the holy shrine of Goddess Katak Chandi, the majestic college building stands on Mission Road in Cuttack city.

“The plight of lack of basic facility for 35 differently-abled girl students in Shailabala Women’s Autonomous College, Cuttack is taken on record. It is stated that the classrooms, library, hostel, and other facilities are not conducive for the differently-abled. There is no wheelchair, and even using the washroom is an ordeal,” the Court said in an order.

Differently-abled girl students often lack basic facilities like accessible ramps, elevators, and separate, safe washrooms. Taking note of the situation, the Orissa High Court directed the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Cuttack, who serves as the nodal officer for the district administration, to visit the college after informing the Principal.

The ADM has been asked to assess the ground situation, take immediate corrective measures to address urgent issues, and submit before the Court a comprehensive action plan to resolve the matter on a permanent basis, the order stated.

The Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department shall be intimated to remain present in the next sitting October 23 either virtually or in person, the order concluded.