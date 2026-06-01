Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) is set to significantly expand affordable and inclusive housing across the state with four major housing projects proposed for FY 2026-27, expected to create nearly 6,877 dwelling units.

The Suango PPP Project, spread over 12.9 acres near AIIMS Bhubaneswar, is proposed to develop 2,867 dwelling units, including 1,034 affordable housing units. The project is expected to generate a minimum revenue of `210 crore for the board.

The Ranasinghpur EPC Housing Project, proposed over 5.78 acres with an estimated investment of around Rs 397 crore, is expected to provide 1,262 housing units.

The Patrapada Housing Project, planned over 11.5 acres through e-bidding mode, will create 2,510 dwelling units, including 820 affordable housing units.

Likewise, the Basanti Colony Joint Venture Residential Apartment Project at Rourkela is proposed to provide 238 MIG and HIG apartments.

Housing and Urban Development department, additional chief secretary Usha Padhee, conducted a comprehensive review of major residential projects under implementation and strategic plan to extend its activities to all district headquarters.

The board has so far developed 32,343 housing units, shops and plots across 21 districts, catering to various income groups including EWS, LIG, MIG and HIG categories, the department’s special secretary and OSHB MD Gangadhar Nayak informed.

The review highlighted five major ongoing projects involving a cumulative investment of over Rs 517 crore and comprising 1,484 housing units.

Kharavela Enclave at Jagamara, Bhubaneswar comprising 104 HIG apartments at a cost of Rs 62.51 crore, has reached the handover stage, with 30 apartments already handed over to allottees.

The Angul Enclave Housing Project, with an investment of Rs 164.55 crore and 613 dwelling units, is progressing steadily.

Construction of 228 units has been completed and possession is expected by December 2026, while the remaining units are targeted for completion by December 2027.

The Subhadra Enclave Housing Project at Dumduma, Bhubaneswar, comprising 198 dwelling units at a project cost of Rs 73.40 crore, is also progressing as scheduled with a focus on EWS, LIG and MIG beneficiaries.

Similarly, the Vasudev Vihar Plotted Development Scheme at Andharua, developed at a cost of Rs 27.27 crore, will provide 206 residential plots and is expected to commence possession from July 2026.

The Gadakana Housing Project at Bhubaneswar, being developed at a cost of Rs 189.29 crore, will provide 363 dwelling units along with commercial spaces and is proposed to be launched in July 2026 after completion of statutory approvals and ORERA registration.

“Social housing should become a key focus area of the board to address the growing housing needs of economically weaker and lower-income urban families,” Padhee said, and directed OSHB to prepare a concrete and time-bound action plan for statewide expansion with clear identification of land, project models and target beneficiaries.