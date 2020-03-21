Chhatrapur: Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has issued a directive banning buses, trucks and other vehicles coming from other districts and states and passing through Ganjam district to park inside the district.

The decision has been taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district, a source in the district administration said.

Transport and police officials have been directed to intensify checking and patrolling to enforce the order. The collector has asked concerned officials to take strict action against violators.

Parking apart, Ganjam administration has also enforced odd-even formula on auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers.

Collector Kulange has issued the directive on the basis of Disaster Management Act 2005, section 115 of MV Act 1988 and Odisha Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993.

PNN