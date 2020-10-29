Bhubaneswar: A retired IPS officer and former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Milan Mohanty died Wednesday when he was out for a morning walk in Bhubaneswar.

According to a source, like everyday Mohanty went to Forest Park near his home Wednesday morning. When he was walking in the park with a friend, he accidentally stumbled upon a pavement and collapsed there.

Then he was taken to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and his body was handed over to his family. His last rites were performed at the Satya Nagar crematorium.

Milan was born December 14 in 1949. He joined as an IPS in the Jammu and Kashmir cadre in 1971. During his service carrier he had discharged his duties holding various key positions. He retired from service as the Transport Commissioner in 2009.

He had been staying with family at his Surya Nagar residence for a long time.

PNN