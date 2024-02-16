Sambalpur: Miscreants looted a jewellery shop here Friday and fled with a substantial amount of ornaments. During the loot, the burglars also opened fire inside the shot. Owner of the shop, Sujit Sonara suffered bullet injuries in the firing. Police said that the owner of the jewellery shop has been hospitalized.

Eye-witnesses said a couple of miscreants arrived in front of the New Payal Jewellers’ shop located near Dhanupali Square here in the afternoon. They opened fire the moment they entered the shop. As people inside the shop, including customers and employees ran for cover, they looted the shop and left soon. The entire operation did not even last for five minutes, locals informed.

Sonara is currently undergoing treatment at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Burla. His condition is stated to be critical.

Police reached the jewellery shop a few minutes later after the miscreants had fled the spot. They have launched a probe into the incident. Police are also examining the CCTV footage in an effort to identify the miscreants.