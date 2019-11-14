Padmapur: Even as paddy procurement at Padmapur sub-division in Bargarh district is about to start from Friday and harvesting of paddy is going on in full swing, the local farmers have resented for not being given requisite token and other documents.

According to reports, almost 50 per cent of Kharif paddy in six blocks of this sub-division has been harvested so far. The district administration had earlier declared that procurement would begin from November 15.

The district administration has not yet announced as to how much paddy will be procured from each registered farmer in this season. However, the Civil Supplies department had earlier said to have provided tokens to the respective farmers 15 days ahead of the opening of mandis but not a single farmer has been issued token so far, it was learnt.

On the other hand, there is apprehension of mismanagement in the procurement process, local farmers alleged. Reacting to this, Padmapur divisional supply officer Sambhuprasad Haripal said, “Mandis will open as per the previous schedule and Kharif paddy procurement will be carried out accordingly.” As soon as the department sends tokens, procurement will start here confirming to the norms of state government, he added.

Paddy will be procured at 60 different points throughout Padmapur sub-division, which includes 18 market-yards, 42 purchase centres and temporary mandis.

On being contacted, Padmapur assistant registrar of cooperative societies (ARCS) Dharmendra Bhoi said, “A meeting has been scheduled to be held with district Collector and things will become clear after the meeting.”

However, Rajabodasambar Krushak Sangathan, a local farmers’ outfit, has alleged that nearly 36,000 farmers of Bargarh district have been left out of the registration process. The token system introduced this year will aggravate distress sale of Kharif paddy, they added.