Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s upcoming film Pagalpanti starring John Abraham and Ileana D’cruz dropped their second song titled Thumka which is composed, written, and sung by rapper Honey Singh.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, who is also the writer of the film, Pagalpanti also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

The video looks all colourful, energetic and bright, making it a very lively song.

Earlier, John Abraham and Ileana D’cruz recreated Salman Khan and Kajol’s hit song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke. The song crossed over 22 million views in a week of its release.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series & Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.

The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is slated to release November 22.

It is worth mentioning that John returns to comedy after a long time with this film. John and Anees have previously worked together in a sequel to the popular Akshay Kumar comedy film Welcome Back.