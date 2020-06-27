One of the works brings home a message that how windows have been opened for the nature to breathe after humans were compelled to stay home

Bhubaneswar: The coronavirus-induced lockdown has forced people to rely heavily on the Internet and social media to stay connected with their dear ones. Many people are coming up with a series of online challenges to battle isolation blues. The latest addition to the list is ‘online painting challenges’ by the painters.The challenge is simple and about exploring the painting skills of an artist to explain the difficult times. It is being loved by the painters amid the lockdown.

Contemporary artistes are nominating each other to express their feelings on canvasses during these difficult hours. The names include Nibedita Mohanta, Rutuparna Maharana, Deepak Mohanta , Dibya Rout, Subhendu Jena, Sujit Mohanta, Sunil Hembram and Dasaratha Mohanta.

Speaking to OrissaPOST, sand artist and painter Dasaratha Mohanta of Mayurbhanja said, “An artist can speak a lot silently using his/her canvas and paintbrush. Needless to say that art is a medium of expressing emotions, truth and positive and negative aspects of our society. During this pandemic I have challenged my co-artists to express themselves reflecting the present times.”

Dasaratha has conveyed his feelings through his painting of a child in her mother’s womb during the pandemic.

Similarly Jajpur-based painter Rutuparna Maharana’s Tale of birds is a depiction of the miseries of feathered animals.

“The virus has taken a toll on every aspect of life. Now we are realising how it feels to be confined to our homes for a long time. Therefore, I have made an attempt to highlight the plight of the winged creatures that are not meant to live in cages,” said Rutuparna.

Painter Nibedita Mohanta from Baripada, in her creation, has tried to explain the impacts of the pandemic on human civilisation. Her work also sends a message that how windows have been opened for the environment to breathe after humans were compelled to stay home following the imposition of the lockdown.

The attempts made by the artistes have earned appreciations from the critics, art lovers and their friends.

Art critic Rajiv Sahoo said, “Online art challenge is a good platform for the emerging artists. All of them look promising and deserve proper supervision to thrive in future.”