Many types of videos surface on social media every day, but some go viral globally, sparking discussions across countries and cultures. One such video from Pakistan has left the internet baffled. It shows a man dumping large quantities of packaged chips from sacks into a river, raising several questions.

The video, which has gone viral, shows a Pakistani man standing on a bridge with a sack full of chip packets. He first opens one packet on camera and tosses it into the river. Soon after, he empties the entire sack into the water, joining dozens of floating chip packets already in the river. Another man follows suit, dumping more sacks into the water.

The clip was shared on X by @RadioGenoa with the caption, “Yeh Pakistan Hai.” Since then, it has sparked a wave of reactions and speculations. The most common question: “What’s the reason?”

Some users suggested this might be a protest against Israeli or Jewish products, while others expressed outrage over polluting the river. A few called it an act of ignorance, while another wondered if these were expired packets being discarded. One user even speculated, “Maybe they think someone downstream in need will benefit from this.”

Health experts have long criticised chips for contributing to obesity and being harmful to children, but why a businessman would waste such a massive stock remains a mystery. The debate continues online, with social media users demanding an explanation for this bizarre act.