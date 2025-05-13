New Delhi: India Tuesday declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today,” read a short statement issued by the MEA.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police announced that, in a significant breakthrough, the Malerkotla Police had apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

“Acting on credible intelligence, one suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements to a Pakistan-based handler. Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody,” read a statement issued by the Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information. They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channeling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions. Two mobile phones have been recovered, and an FIR has been registered,” it added.

The operation by Punjab Police marked a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks.

“Further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, with a focus on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network,” the Punjab DGP stated.

Last month, immediately after the heinous Pahalgam attack which resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had announced several measures to punish Pakistan, including declaring the Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata. They were given a week to leave India as New Delhi also withdrew its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Five support staff of the Service Advisors were also withdrawn from both High Commissions.

India then launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting at least nine terrorist base camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

On Monday, for the first time since the understanding of the ceasefire, Indian and Pakistani military operations chiefs spoke to each other on a hotline to discuss ways to restore calm on the border.

According to official information, Pakistan affirmed that it will not take this conflict forward and also indicated its willingness not to violate the ceasefire.

The talks between Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) revolved around stopping military actions and firing on the lines of understanding reached after India’s anti-terror Operation Sindoor was halted at Pakistan’s request May 10.

The DGMOs’ hotline discussion also featured measures for observing restraint and respecting the consensus to stop firing and review the current situation.