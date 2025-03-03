You must have seen many wedding celebrations, but have you ever seen anyone celebrating a divorce? A woman in Pakistan marked her divorce with such grandeur that the video went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen dancing her heart out. Her face radiates peace, her hands move with enthusiasm, and her steps exude joy, as if she has been freed from bondage. In the background, people can be seen cheering and whistling, enjoying the moment.

The video, shared from an Instagram account named azima_ihsan, has received widespread attention. Social media users are reacting to the clip with mixed opinions.

While sharing the video, the woman wrote: “Divorce in the Pakistani community—tbh, is treated like a death sentence, especially for women. I was told my life was over, I’d regret it, my life would go downhill, and happiness? Forget it. The judgment still comes, but guess what? I dance through it. I laugh through it. Life isn’t as bad as I was told it would be.”

One user commented: “Her caption shows she is mentally not happy with life and needs validation from society that she is living her best life. May ALLAH help you.”

Another user supported her, saying: “Love this and love you! Go on and keep ripping it.”

A third user remarked: “Women have started celebrating divorce more than their weddings. This should be an eye-opener for men and for those who support patriarchy—it shows how they have failed at creating a safe society for women.”