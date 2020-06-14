Hatadihi: A day after this newspaper published a report about massive irregularities in MGNREGS work at Shalania panchayat under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar, secretary of panchayati raj and drinking water department, Rajesh Prabhakar Patil has ordered an inquiry into the scam.

In his tweet, Patil said action will be taken after the investigation is over. According to the report, lakhs of rupees have been embezzled through a fake muster roll while no work had been done in reality.

The scamsters have duped lakhs of rupees by showing dead people, government servants, migrants and elderly people on muster roll.

Such scam was reported from Sholapata village of Shalania panchayat. As per official records, work of a farm pond at an estimated cost of Rs1.5 lakh has been awarded in the name of 70-year-old Adhikari Nayak.

The work code is 2403009/IAF/10518773. It was stated that the work was executed between May 27 and June 9 with the help of 95 job card holders. Accordingly, muster rolls were also faked.

In the second week, the job card holders were paid Rs 1,449 for seven days.

The serial number 3956 in the muster roll was assigned to a dead person. A teacher named Satyabrat Barik, an elderly person Adhikari Nayak, Ainthu Jena, and Kartikeswar Jena were shown as job card holders.

They were paid their wages. Job card numbers—3955 and 3960— were entered in the name of a non-resident worker named Abani Nayak who was shown to have been paid his wages. Notably, the project was not approved in the Gram Sabha.

