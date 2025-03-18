Boudh: A Royal Bengal Tiger has reportedly been roaming in the Madhapur forest range of Harabhanga block in Boudh district since Sunday, sparking fear and panic among local residents.

According to reports, an earthmover machine was excavating a pond near Petini Taila forest close to Baring village Sunday evening, when the tiger was first spotted. The terrified operator of the machine managed to capture a distant photograph of the tiger and shared it on social media.

As the image went viral, fear spread among the local community. However, the Madhapur forest range and Mahanadi wildlife range authorities had earlier reported zero tiger population in the region during a recent wildlife census. The unexpected sighting of the tiger has now raised serious questions about the accuracy of the census data provided by the Forest department.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that forest fires in different parts of the Madhapur range may be forcing wild animals to stray towards human settlements.

Notably, the carcass of a tiger had been found near the Kuchuda-Lengerpaju road in the protected Podhahola forest under the same range September 25, 2024.

When questioned about the recent sighting, Madhapur Ranger Ashish Kumar Digal denied the development dismissing the excavator operator’s claims. However, with photographic evidence circulating online, his statement contradicts public reports.

Wildlife experts and local intelligentsia are now demanding a high-level investigation to verify the presence of the Royal Bengal Tiger and ensure transparency in future wildlife censuses.

