New Delhi: Members of Paralympic contingent, sarpanches from top-performing villages, handloom artisans, and forest and wildlife conservation workers are among the nearly 10,000 special guests invited to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path here, the government said Thursday.

“These architects of ‘Swarnim Bharat’, with diverse backgrounds, include best performers in various fields and those who have made best use of the schemes of the government,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

In line with the objective to increase ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (public participation) in events of national importance, approximately 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade, it said.

The ministry also shared that these special guests have been drawn from diverse areas and fields, falling into 31 categories.

‘Sarpanches from top performing village’, ‘Disaster Relief Workers’, ‘Best performing Water Warriors’, ‘Guests from Vibrant Villages’, ‘Guests from North Eastern States’, ‘Best Patent Holders’, ‘Best Start-Ups’, ‘Road Construction Workers’ are some of these categories.

The invitees also include handloom artisans, members of Paralympic contingent and forest and wildlife conservation volunteers and workers, according to the statement.

In addition to attending the Republic Day celebrations, these special guests would be visiting the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalaya and other prominent places in Delhi, it said.

Besides them, Chess Olympiad medallist, Bridge World Games silver medallist and Snooker World Championship gold medallist have been invited as special guests as they have made the country proud with their performances, the ministry said.

Sarpanches whose villages have achieved targets in selected government initiatives have been invited. A national-level competition was announced by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances among panchayats.

The panchayats which have achieved targets in “at least six flagship schemes” were selected as special guests, the statement said.

Some of those who have been invited as special guests are carrying out “exemplary work” to ensure income and employment generation and environment protection through self-help groups (SHGs), it said.

SHGs working in areas of food, nutrition, health, water sanitation and hygiene, Panchayati Raj Institutions-community based organisations convergence and gender activities have been invited. Preference has been given to a SHG member who has not visited Delhi, it added.

PM-JANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) mission participants, tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas Yojna members, National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation ventures, ASHA workers, MyBharat volunteers have also been invited.

For their excellent work in the area of disaster relief and environment protection, disaster relief workers, ‘Water Warriors’, and community resource persons, among others, have been “invited for the first time”, it said.

Farmers and families who have supported environment conservation and use of renewable energy under PM Surya Ghar scheme and PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) have also been invited for the first time, the ministry said.

“Encouraging innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, patent holders and start-ups have also been included as special guests. Schoolchildren with patriotic fervour who have emerged as winners of All-India School Band Competition and Veer Gatha competition will also be attending the Republic Day ceremony as special guests,” the statement said.

