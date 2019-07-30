Kendrapara: The proposed Mahabhoi water tank project in Kendrapara town has been hanging fire for the past one year.

The project involved restoration of the water tank, near the District Headquarters Hospital, and to beautify its surrounding by developing a recreational space in the heart of the town.

A park, lawns and green fence around Mahabhoi pond were proposed to be built by Kendrapara Municipality to provide recreational opportunities to the denizens.

The municipality authority last year planned to renovate and beautify the pond and complete the ambitious project within 12 months. But ironically, the project was accumulating dust in due to the lethargy of the officials.

The water body should have been the lifeline of the urban local body as water remains to the brim in the pond throughout the year. A sum of Rs 2.74 crore was funded by the Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF) and other grants of Housing and Urban Development department for the restoration of the water tank.

It was decided to spend 90 per cent of the fund from the OUIDF and the municipality the remaining 10 per cent of the estimated cost for the project.

Restoration of the water body involved removing of silt, construction of RCC retaining wall to prevent damage to the embankment, strengthening of bunds and other measures against soil erosion around the water body. In order to facilitate recreational opportunities to the denizens along with their friends and family members , the municipal authorities also decided to set up a foot over-bridge, decorative street lights, cement benches and pavements at Mahaboi tank under phase-I. The civic body also planned to develop an island amid the water body, lighting arrangements, cement benches along the plantations in addition to the strengthening of the embankments.

Under phase-II, there were plans to provide boating facilities for the denizens and tourists at the water tank .

Ironically, not a single work was undertaken so far since the project was conceived.

When contacted, municipal executive officer Debabrata Bal said tenders for the project were floated at least twice earlier, but they had to be cancelled subsequently. In the first instance, the tender advertisement was published late and in the second case, there was only one bidder.

However, the civic authorities have decided to float fresh tenders within a week for the ambitious project, added Bal.

PNN