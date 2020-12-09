New Delhi: Parthiv Patel was one of the youngest to have played Test cricket for India at the age of 17. He Wednesday, announced his retirement from all forms of the game, three month’s short of his 36th birthday. Parthiv Patel had last played in IPL-2020 during which he represented the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

“Today, I announce retirement from all forms of cricket. As I bring down curtains on this 18 year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude for many,” the 35-year-old Parthiv said. He posted his statements on his official Twitter and Instagram account.

The baby-faced Parthiv made his Test debut under Sourav Ganguly, at the age of 17 years and 153 days. He played 65 international games for India. Among them were 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20 Internationals.

The left-handed batsman scored 1,696 across formats with 934 runs (six half centuries) coming in the longest format. In ODIs, he scored 736 runs with four half centuries and a highest score of 95. He effected 72 dismissals in Tests, which include 62 catches and 10 stumpings.

Parthiv burst onto the scene in early 2002. He was sent to England after having played for India ‘A’ in South Africa and even before he made his Ranji Trophy debut.

“The BCCI showed generous amount of confidence and faith in a 17-year-old boy to play for India. I have enormous gratitude towards them for guiding me and hand holding me in the formative years of my young career,” Parthiv further stated.

Parthiv played his first Ranji Trophy after he was dropped from the India squad in 2004. This happened because of his below-par glovework on tours of Australia and Pakistan.

Parthiv was thankful to all captains and ‘especially Dada’, referring to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Once Mahendra Singh Dhoni came on to the scene, just like other glovesmen, Parthiv also had to play the catch-up game. He had to be satisfied being the second keeper and at times playing as a specialist batsman.

Parthiv rediscovered himself as an opening batsman in white ball cricket. That’s how he played a few ODIs for India during his second coming but chances were few and far between.

Parthiv however, became a domestic legend. He played an astonishing 194 first-class games scoring 11,240 runs with 27 hundreds at an average of 43 plus. Add to it, 194 List A games and 204 T20 games, Parthiv had a long run. However, it was just that Dhoni was a few light years ahead as a performer.

But Parthiv did play for a lot of IPL teams, including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, RCB during the last 13 editions. Probably not getting a game in this IPL edition for RCB was decisive in his case.

“I want to thank the IPL franchises and their owners who made me a part of their teams and looked after me well,” he said.

While signing off, the cherubic faced glovesman said: “I feel at peace having played the game in its truest tenets with dignity and in the spirit of the game and most importantly with great camaraderie. As I walk away a proud man, having fulfilled more dreams than I thought possible, I hope to be remembered with that thought and find your support for my future endeavours.”