Bhubaneswar: A young girl, who was attempting suicide Wednesday afternoon by trying to jump off the bridge into Kuakhai River near Hanspal on Bhubaneswar outskirts, was saved by alert passersby and a team of policemen.

According to an official of Mancheswar police station, some local commuters passing over Kuakhai bridge noticed the girl while she was running towards the railing of the bridge at around 12.40pm.

The young girl was overpowered by the passersby when she was about to jump into the river. The bid to save the girl continued for more than 40 minutes. She kept on shouting at her rescuers asking them to let her go, saying that she did not wish to live anymore.

Meanwhile, some cops from Mancheswar reached the spot and took her to the police station. The girl, unable to bear the alleged torture inflicted by her sister-in-law, had decided to take to the extreme step, a policeman said.

PNN