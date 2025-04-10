Armed with nothing but a bicycle, a tent, and a heart full of grit, Prasanjit Das from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has hit the road on a mission that’s nothing short of monumental — to cycle across 195 countries in 17 years.

Riding under the banner of “pedal for green, plant for peace, donate blood and ride for health,” he’s spreading the word on environmental conservation, peace, and health, one kilometre at a time. As he pedals his way across the map, winning hearts and sparking conversations, Prasanjit is currently in the thick of his Odisha leg.

In a brief halt during his ride, he sat down with OrissaPOST to reflect on the road behind and the long journey ahead.

Q. What inspired you to take up this journey?

The worsening climate crisis — global warming, urban flooding, extreme weather — all of it pushed me to act. This journey is my personal effort to raise awareness and inspire change. It may sound daunting, but I’m fully committed to completing it.

It’s also a celebration of India’s cultural richness. Every 50 to 100 kilometres, everything changes — the language, the food, the customs. It’s magical.

Swami Vivekananda’s teachings have been a powerful source of inspiration. His ideals of selflessness, strength, and determination continue to guide me. He made the impossible possible, and I’m trying to do the same in my own way.

Q. What’s your next destination?

After completing my Odisha leg, I’ll be heading towards Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. From there, I plan to take a ferry from Nagapattinam to Jaffna in Sri Lanka — marking my first international stop.

Q. What challenges have you faced on the road?

The heat in Odisha has been particularly punishing. To manage, I start my ride early in the morning, avoid peak hours, and aim for a daily target of 100 kilometres — usually covering the first 40 km within the first 2.5 hours.

My tent gives me a place to sleep, but it’s not always easy. Finding places to charge my phone, dealing with occasional miscreants — these have all tested my patience. But the kindness and support from strangers far outweigh the difficulties.

Financial support has been another challenge. I’ve approached several non-profits, and some of them have extended their helping hands. I remain hopeful that once my mission gains more visibility, support will follow.

Q. What message would you give to fellow dreamers and changemakers?

Don’t see a bicycle as a limitation. It’s not about the gear — it’s about the grit. The first step, or pedal, is the hardest. But if your mission is strong, the road will carry you forward.

