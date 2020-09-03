Harabhanga: A large oil tanker which was returning from Sambalpur to Paradip after unloading fuel rolled down to a farmland at Khurda-Bolangir NH-57 under Purunacuttack police station in the wee hours of Thursday.

The driver and helper of the truck got severely injured and were admitted to the nearest hospital.

Notably, the farmland in which the truck rolled down is 30-feet down from the road.

Luckily, as the truck was loaded with no oil, no damages happened to the agricultural land.

Sources said that due to the darkness, the driver found it difficult to navigate the road properly thus losing control over the wheels before rolling down into a farmland.

On being informed, Adenigadi Police Station IIC Santosh Swain reached the spot and rescued the driver and helper.

The truck is being removed from the farmland with the help of a crane and cleanup operations are underway.

PNN