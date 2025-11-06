Berhampur: Odisha Police Wednesday secured a two-day remand of four more accused arrested in the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabash Panda and recreated the crime scene, an official said. Panda, who was also a member of the state Bar Council, was shot dead near his residence here while returning home on his scooter October 6. He was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, where doctors declared him dead. Police have arrested 16 people, including former MLA (Berhampur) Bikram Kumar Panda and former mayor (Berhampur) Shiva Shankar Das in the case.

Meanwhile, accused shooter Chintu Pradhan, along with murder plotters BJD corporator Malay Kumar Bisoyi, Madan Mohan Dalai, and Jogendra Raut, were taken on remand, the police said.

Two other accused, shooter Kurupathi Bhuyan and plotter Uma Shankar Bisoi, were placed on a two-day remand after being produced before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court here Tuesday. With this, six accused in the sensational murder case are now in police custody. During the remand, police recreated the crime scene with shooters Kurupathi and Chintu demonstrating how they allegedly fired at Panda.

Chintu reportedly rode the motorcycle while Bhuyan sat in the pillion. When Panda reached his residence, Bhuyan allegedly got down and fired at him at close range before they fled the spot, police said. Panda’s younger brother Purna Chandra said they were satisfied with police investigation. “The shooters gunned down his brother for money. The conspirators, who were once Panda’s close friends, are in jail. We hope they get exemplary punishment,” he said.