Bhubaneswar: Admission process for Plus-II courses in higher secondary schools across Odisha started Thursday. Common application forms are available on www.samsodisha.gov.in.

Below are the important dates of Plus II admission process.

Aug 12, 2021 (11:00AM): Availability of online common application form (CAF) on www.samsodisha.gov.in.

Sep 5 (11:45PM): Last date of applying online CAF through www.samsodisha.gov.in.

Sep 13 (11:30AM): Publication of merit list of first selection.

Sep 14-21 (6PM): Admission of the students selected in first selection.

Sep 14-22 (5PM): Admission data updation and error reporting by higher secondary schools in the e-Space.

Sep 14-23 (5PM): Updation of slide-up request form online by students taken admission in first selection.

Sep 27 (4PM): Publication of merit list of the second selection.

Sep 29-Oct 1 (5PM): Admission of the students selected in second selection.

Oct 1 (9PM): Last date for admission data updation of students who took admission in the second selection by higher secondary schools in the e-Space.

Oct 4 (2PM): Publication of the spot selection merit list three-time to the balance sheet after second merit list admission.

Oct 4 (3PM)-Oct 5(2PM): Last date for registration of students for spot admission in the respective higher secondary schools.

Oct 5 (5PM): Publication of final list of spot admission out of the students registered at respective higher secondary schools.

Oct 7: Admission of the students selected in spot selection.

Notably, this year the number of seats in higher secondary schools has been increased by 54,900 taking the total number of seats in Plus-II in the state to 4,98,254.

PNN