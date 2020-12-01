Cuttack: Chauliganj police in Cuttack district busted a robbery gang and arrested three dacoits from an abandoned house near Nayabazar High School of the district, Tuesday. The arrested dacoits have been identified as Dillip Bhoi (30), Harihar Behera (22) and Badal Kumar Sahoo (23).

Police recovered gold and silver ornaments and Rs 5.89 lakh from them. Also a country-made pistol, ammunitions, knife, two mobile phones and a Honda Aviator scooter were seized from their possession.

Police said the gang was planning to commit a dacoity at the Nayabazar area. They informed that other members of the gang managed to flee the spot. However, police are confident that on interrogation of those arrested, they would be able to locate the other criminals.

Sources said that the gang is involved in several cases of loot and burglary in Odisha and other states. Police said efforts are on to find out who the gang members were in contact with in other states.

PNN