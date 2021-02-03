Patna: Bihar police arrested Wednesday a person in connection with the murder of Indigo station manager Rupesh Kumar Singh here. Earlier police had said that the murder was the outcome of a road rage. Senior Superintendent of Police, Upendra Sharma said the person has been arrested from RK Nagar. He said three of the man’s accomplices who had accompanied him on two motorcycles will be apprehended soon. Police have seized the weapon used in the murder of Rupesh Kumar Singh, the SSP said.

Unidentified persons had January 12 shot dead 40-year-old Rupesh in front of his apartment at Punaichak locality here. Bullets were pumped into Rupesh when he was waiting for the gates of his apartment to open after returning from office January 12. The four had then fled the spot.

While no criminal record of the arrested person has been found here, police are searching if it exists in other districts, he said.

The arrested man was produced before the media. Also present was Sharma. The latter said the arrested man has confessed to killing Rupesh after making four attempts on his life. The man was a motorcycle lifter and those used for the shooting of the Indigo manager were stolen ones. The man too told the newspersons that he had committed the crime.

Asked about the motive behind the murder, the senior police officer said that the arrested man’s bike had met with an accident after being hit by the Rupesh’s SUV, which was coming from the opposite direction about two months ago. The accused claimed that he had a miraculous escape and that there was a brawl between the two after the incident, which had left him angry. Si the accused decided to eliminate Rupesh.

It took the police 22 days to crack the case during which its personnel had to go through 600 GB data and footage of 200 CCTV cameras, besides walking around 100 km on foot to probe the murder, the police official added.