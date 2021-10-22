Bhawanipatna: A team of Bolangir police took Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case, to the under-construction stadium at Mahaling in Kalahandi district Friday to recreate the crime scene. Gobinda was taken to the spot in the wee hours of Friday to prevent the law and order situation from getting out of hand.

Sahu recreated the crime scene as to how he had killed and buried Mamita – the lady teacher of Sunshine English Medium School in Kalahandi, a senior official stated.

It should be stated here that police are yet to recover the mobile phone of Mamita. Most of the evidences in the gruesome murder have been destroyed by Gobinda. So police are banking on the recovery of the mobile phone as prime evidence in the case. Sources however, have said that there is every possibility that Gobinda may have destroyed the phone also.

Other than Gobinda, his aide Radheshyam Chandi alias Radhe has so far been arrested. Radheshyam is also in police custody at present. Two other persons who were earlier detained by the police – Puskar Bhoi and Munsi Gupteswar Tandi – have turned approver for the police. Bhoi is the driver of the JCB machine which was used to dig up the pit while Tandi is a staff of the school where Mamita worked.

PNN