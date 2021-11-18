Bhawanipatna: While opposition parties have been staging agitations demanding ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case, Mishra reiterated his claim to be innocent.

During his visit to Nuapada district Wednesday, Mishra told reporters he is no way involved in the murder case.

“I was a pilot in the Indian Air Force and fought for the country. I can’t commit such a heinous act,” he said. The incident has happened at a public school, but he has never visited there, he added.

“I am the president of the governing body of the Mahaling College while the owner of the private school is a member of the college governing body. It is very unfortunate to link me with the murder and the accused which is a political conspiracy,” Mishra observed.

He added that such conspiracy against him would not succeed.

PNN