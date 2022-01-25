Keonjhar: Residents in hill-locked Badakhaman in the district have warned the administration of boycotting the ensuing panchayat elections citing lack of good road and drinking water facilities in their village.

The village under Talapada panchayat of Telkoi block is surrounded by hills and is inhabited by 80 families with voter strength of over 200. During rains, it is an uphill task to reach the village as it lacks an all-weather road. Moreover, the village lacks drinking water facilities for which the residents have to depend on rivers and creeks.

What worries them the most is that they remain cut-off from the rest of the world for 4-6 months during the rains as their village, which is surrounded by a river, gets flooded during the period.

During the monsoon months, they cannot visit the panchayat office, which is about 4km away, to bring their ration nor can they visit the nearest market to buy other essentials. Their children also fail to visit the school during this period.

Lack of good road makes it difficult to hospitalize the patients and pregnant woman in emergencies. Some women of the village alleged that during emergency, they risk their lives while crossing the overflowing river.

The villagers alleged that it is only during the elections that the candidates promise them the moon but conveniently forget when voting is over.

Telkoi block development officer (BDO) P Chand visited the village and tried to convince the villagers to participate in the voting. He assured them to take up their issues with higher authorities. However, the villagers refused to relent and said that their demands should be met first.

When contacted, executive officer of Talapada panchayat Khirod Nayak said they have failed to construct a road due to forest land issues. “A plan has been prepared and the matter will be resolved soon. Construction of a bridge, drinking water and all other facilities will be in place once the road is constructed,” he added.