Bhubaneswar: After a gap of over seven years, popular Odia children’s magazine ‘Sishulekha’ will be published every month and it will be available in a completely new ‘avatar’ (look) soon, Odia Language Literature and Culture Director Ranjan Kumar Das informed Thursday.

‘Sishulekha’ will also be available as an e-magazine so that Odia children who are residing outside the state and also are staying overseas can have access to the magazine. It will help develop their core interest in Odia literature, the official added.

Notably, ‘Sishulekha’ was first published in 1971 by the initiative of the Odisha School and Mass Education (S&ME) department. Despite gaining huge popularity in Odisha the publication of the children’s magazine was discontinued after 1992for unknown reasons.

The Odisha government resumed its publication in 2010. However, it was stopped again in 2013.

