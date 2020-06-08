Balasore: Even as people in most parts have been facing a lot of problems for lack of Aadhaar cards, hundreds of such cards were found buried in a pond of a post office peon in Badas panchayat under Baliapal block of Balasore district.

The incident has triggered resentment among the local people. Post peon Banchhnidhi Parida admitted that he had not delivered the Aadhaar cards and buried them in the pond.

The matter came to the light Saturday when an excavator was engaged to carry on renovation work under the Mo Pokhari Yojana.

Locals gathered at the place and many of them identified their Aadhaar cards which were not delivered by the peon.

Villagers alleged that they have been going through a lot of problems in bank transactions, KYC, school related work of students, and services in various government schemes.

They demanded action against the errant post peon.

