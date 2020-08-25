Bhubaneswar: Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi has tested positive for coronavirus, the legislator himself informed Tuesday.

He tested positive for COVID-19 during an antigen test Monday. Upon being tested having contracted the virus, the MLA has been placed under home isolation and his condition is stated to be stable.

“Though I am symptomatic, I am feeling a little weak,” the MLA said. He advised COVID-19 test for those who came in contact with him recently.

Prior to him, the virus had already infected many political leaders namely Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida, Salepur MLA Prasant Behera, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Rural Development, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Susanta Singh,

Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides, union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi had also tested positive for the virus.

PNN