Bhubaneswar: Amid bird flu scare in the capital city, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services has stated that consumption of poultry meat and eggs is safe.

The officials said all the poultry birds including ducks and chicken within the infected zone which is close to the OUAT poultry farm where the flu outbreak was first reported, have already been culled and safely disposed of. The entire OUAT poultry farm has also been sealed and sanitisation certificate has also been issued by the Chief District Veterinary Officer of Khurda, February 4.

The officials said that consumers of eggs and chicken need not worry as Avian Influenza (H5N1) virus which causes bird flu dies when boiled at temperatures of 70 degree Celsius and above. They also informed that since the culling no cases of bird flu death have been reported from the city which means that the disease has been controlled.

PNN