Baripada: Owing to abject poverty, a mother handed over her five-month-old girl child to another person after failing to feed her. The shocking incident reported from Mayurbhanj district has sparked widespread concern.

The couple, struggling to make ends meet, took the heartbreaking decision as they could not afford to care for their eighth child. Upon receiving information, block administration officials launched an investigation, rescued the infant and placed her under the care of the District Child Welfare department in Baripada.

Mohan Hansda, a resident of Ambasikada village in Shamakhunta block, had married Lakhia Hansda of Sanapuria village under Morada block. After marriage, they settled in a temporary polythene-covered hut in Lakhia’s village instead of returning to Mohan’s hometown.

The couple has four sons and as many daughters. The only government assistance the family has received is a ration card, which provides 40kg of rice per month. Mohan, a daily wage labourer, found it nearly impossible to support his 10-member family with his meagre earnings.

Lakhia revealed that her children often went hungry, sometimes surviving on handia (fermented rice beer). Out of desperation, she decided to give away her youngest daughter. The family had built an acquaintance with one Manoranjan Behera from Dhatika village under Shuliapada police limits, who frequently visited their area to sell earthen pots. Aware of the family’s woes, Manoranjan offered to take in the infant, and the parents agreed. After taking custody of the baby, Manoranjan brought her to his village.

However, officials from the Women and Child Welfare department promptly intervened after being alerted. Supervisor Sushma Panigrahi, CHO Subhasmita Pradhan, Anganwadi worker Gaura Kisku, and ASHA worker Geetanjali Tipiria visited Mohan’s house for an inquiry.

Following further investigation, Shuliapada CDPO Tanushree Mishra and supervisor Sushma Panigrahi went to Dhatika village and rescued the child from Manoranjan. It was later revealed that Manoranjan had planned to hand over the baby to a relative named Abhijit Singh in West Bengal.

The incident has sparked concerns about a possible interstate child trafficking network. While local police officials, including Morada IIC Satya Narayan Bal and Shuliapada IIC Aditya Prasad Jena, confirmed the case is now under the jurisdiction of the District Child Welfare department, they stated that no police investigation would be conducted at this stage.

