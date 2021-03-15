Junagarh: The longstanding problem over erratic power supply to Dashapur village under Golamunda block in Kalahandi district was resolved after the village got connected with a 132/33 KV grid at Karuguda under this block, Thursday.

State Energy Minister Dibya Shankar switched on a new feeder of Karuguda grid and resumed the power supply to the village. The move will help provide constant power supply to over 8000 consumers in the village.

Earlier, the villagers were getting power supply from a 33-KV feeder at Dharmagarh which often resulted in load shedding and other problems. Apprised about the problem, the energy minister made efforts following which power supply was available to the village from the new feeder of Karuguda grid.

OPTCL, DGM SK Mohanata, executive engineer Lokanath Dash, head operation Sumit Ghosh, SE Dhananjaya Rana, Junagarh SDO Manoj Pattnaik his Dharmagarh counterpart Bhagaban Sahu, Dinesh Bagarti, political secretary to the energy minister, former NAC chairman Mahesh Sahu were present at the function.

PNN