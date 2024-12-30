Patna: Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor and his associates have been accused of threatening Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates during a protest at Gardanibagh, Patna. The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Monday after a lathi charge and water cannon action by the Patna police, leaving several candidates injured.

A viral video has further intensified the allegations, showing Kishor allegedly leaving the protest site amidst the police action. Protesters claim this perceived abandonment has eroded their trust in his support.

“We do not want your help, sir. You left the venue when the Patna police resorted to a lathi charge,” a candidate is heard saying in the video. Kishor, in his defence, claimed he provided blankets at their request but accused the candidates of opposing him despite his assistance.

“You asked for blankets, and now you are opposing me,” Kishor reportedly said. However, the candidates denied ever seeking help from him, instead criticizing his remarks as veiled threats.

The situation escalated further when Kishor allegedly lost his temper, warning the candidates about “breaking their arrogance.” Members of his team reportedly issued direct threats, cautioning the protesters to “not speak too much” or face consequences, including being forcibly removed. These comments were perceived as an attempt to intimidate the candidates, deepening their discontent.

The controversy drew sharp criticism from Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, Member of Parliament (MP) from Purnea. Yadav accused Kishor of lacking electoral experience and condemned his alleged threats to the candidates.

“Prashant Kishor has recently entered politics and is already threatening candidates. He has no real capacity in elections but continues to show arrogance,” Yadav remarked, questioning Kishor’s leadership and motives.

The BPSC candidates have been protesting for more than a week seeking the cancellation of the Preliminary Examination conducted by the BPSC over allegations of question paper leak.

IANS