Mohana: A six-month pregnant woman died after she failed to reach a hospital in time due to bad road conditions at Nirladikia village under Dambaguda panchayat of this block in Gajapati district. Moreover, trouble seemed to follow her even after death as the body had to be carried in a sling for over 2km to the village. The deceased has been identified as Mamata Mallick, 31, wife of Balaram Mallick. Family members decided to take a seriously ill Mamata to the nearest hospital October 23. However, with no proper road, they had to carry her in a sling for a rough 2-km journey to Adaba Hospital. The doctor administered her primary treatment there and referred her to the Mohana CHC.

However, her parents chose to take her back to Nilada village after failing to get an ambulance. She was rushed to Mohana CHC October 25 after her health condition deteriorated. However, doctors shifted her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur where she succumbed during treatment, Saturday. The woman is survived by her husband and a four-year-old son. Mohana BDO Rajiv Das said that her family has been provided with Rs 3,000 financial assistance under Harishchandra Yojana and rest of the assistance will be provided as per government norms. Villagers have long appealed to the local authorities to improve road conditions in the area, citing multiple incidents when poor infrastructure hindered emergency healthcare access. Yet, these appeals have gone unaddressed.