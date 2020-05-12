London: Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season Monday. The British government published a ‘roadmap’ that could see the return of elite sport in England from June 1.

As the 20 English top-flight clubs met for further talks on ‘Project Restart’, ministers announced plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

Games behind closed doors

Under step two of that process, which cannot begin any earlier than June 1, sporting events would be allowed ‘to take place behind closed doors for broadcast’. However, the risk of large-scale social contact would have to be avoided at any cost. Such events will only be allowed if sufficient progress is made in limiting the spread of the virus.

Premier League clubs had been planning for a return to action no earlier than the week beginning June 8.

Players and officials unhappy

English top-flight clubs were talking Monday about a possible resumption despite growing disquiet among players. They are unhappy over safety issues and divisions over proposals on how to finish the season.

Before the resumption of matches can be considered, protocols need to be agreed on how to return to group training safely’ Also how the Premier League would deal with positive tests.

Brighton had confirmed Sunday that a third member of their squad had tested positive.

Cases have also been found in squads in Germany, where the Bundesliga is due to restart this weekend. Positive cases of coronavirus have also emerged in Italian, Spanish and Portuguese clubs in recent days.

‘We are just people too’

In England, players have voiced their concerns at the prospect of being rushed back into training. They are also worried about playing a contact sport at a time when the rest of the public remain encouraged to abide by social-distancing guidelines.

UK badly hit by coronavirus

The United Kingdom (UK) has been one of the worst-hit countries in the global pandemic. The government officially recorded nearly 32,000 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are just people too,” tweeted Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, Sunday.

Revenue loss

The Premier League’s desire to overcome so many obstacles to complete the campaign is rooted in economic necessity.

Clubs stand to lose an estimated pound 1 billion ($1.2 billion) if the season is not finished. Out of which 760 million pounds that come from TV contracts. Broadcasters are not worried if the games are played behind closed doors.

Financial worries are also causing divisions among the 20 top-flight clubs, which could end the chances of a return to action. A group of clubs near the bottom of the table are fiercely opposed to plans to play the remaining 92 games at neutral venues.

AFP