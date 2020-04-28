London: English top-flight domestic football competition, Premier League, could be back in action as early as June 8, behind closed doors in all probability, to have the season concluded by the end of July.

Premier League, like other sporting events, has remained suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2 lakh lives worldwide.

According to a goal.com report, all the Premier League clubs will be meeting on Friday to discuss plans of resuming the 2019-20 season.

UK Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, Oliver Dowden has stated that he is working with the clubs to start the league by June.

“I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community,” Dowden said during parliamentary questions.

“But, of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance,” he added.

In order to get the season resume in June, teams need to start training at least by May

18.

Arsenal, Everton and West Ham allowed players to return to their training grounds on Monday while Tottenham are set to reopen parts of their training ground for the senior squad as of Tuesday. However, all have made sure that social distancing norms should be strictly followed.

Keeping in mind the demands post COVID-19 pandemic when football returns, FIFA has proposed allowing teams to effect up to five substitutions per match to help players cope with added burden and minimise the risk of injury as the season will have to be concluded in a tight schedule.

IANS