New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Odisha from Monday, her office said in a statement.

The President will grace the fifth convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar Monday, it said.

On July 15, Murmu will grace the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University and also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls’ High School at Cuttack, said the statement issued Sunday.

She will also grace the birth anniversary celebration of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024 at Cuttack, it added.

PTI