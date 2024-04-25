Joda: Hardly two months have elapsed since its inauguration. However, the walls of the newly-built multi-purpose indoor stadium here in Keonjhar district have developed cracks. Plasters are falling off the walls as well as the beams and ceiling, sources informed Wednesday. The gymnasium has been the worst affected with cracks appearing on many portions of the walls. A visit to the stadium also exposed various other irregularities. Sportspersons and kids training at the stadium informed us that the water supply to the venue has been disrupted for more than a week now.

As a result, they are facing a shortage of drinking water. They informed that they could not train properly as there were no other means to quench their thirst. They pointed out that the grass lawn in front of the stadium has dried up due to the lack of watering in a proper manner. When contacted, the PWD engineer of Joda, Ramdas Marndi said that the motor pump has been sent for repair and water supply will resume after its installation. The walls that have developed cracks will also be repaired soon. He, however, appeared evasive when questioned about the sub-standard work associated with the construction of the stadium. It should be stated here that the indoor stadium built at an expenditure of `8 crore was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in March this year.