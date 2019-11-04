Basudevpur: A self-proclaimed godman was caught red-handed and thrashed for trying to rape a woman at Radhanathpur village under Chudamani Marine PS in Bhadrak district, Saturday.

Sources said that the fake ‘baba’ was trying to rape a married woman, who was having fertility issues, on the pretext of conducting a special ritual to help her conceive a child.

On receiving information, police reached the village and arrested the godman identified as Bhanutala. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment and later taken to police custody for interrogation.

According to reports, a couple belonging to Radhanathpur village was childless even after five years of marriage. Recently, they came in contact with a self-proclaimed godman from Kismatkrushnapur village under Basudevpur block.

On hearing their plight, the godman asked the woman to arrive at a cremation ground at night on the pretext of prayers to appease the goddess for child birth. On his suggestion, the family made arrangements to perform a special ritual Saturday night.

Following a Puja at home, the fake godman suggested the couple to perform a special ritual at the crematorium at midnight. The family also agreed and moved towards the crematorium. Bhanutala stopped other family members’ midway and told them that only he and the woman are required to be present for the ritual.

Believing him, the woman’s family waited on the road next to the crematorium, while the accused and the woman went ahead. Later, he asked the woman to remove her clothes and sit down along with him. The woman followed suit. During the ritual, the accused started to molest her and later tried to rape her.

Sensing the real intention of the godman, the victim managed to escape from the place and shouted for help. Hearing her scream, her family rushed to her rescue.

Soon after reports of the incident spread, the villagers detained the fake godman, tied him up and brutally assaulted him. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and rescued the accused from the clutches of irate villagers and admitted him to Basudevpur Community Health Centre (CHC).

Based on a complaint by the victim’s family, police lodged a case, arrested him and later produced him before a local court.