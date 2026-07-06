New Delhi: The appeal by the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the Indian government for assistance underscores the depth of the crisis unfolding in the region.

Protests have continued across PoK for more than a month, with neither the demonstrators nor the Pakistani establishment showing any signs of backing down.

An official said that the nature of the appeal is particularly worrying, as people in PoK are seeking medicines and essential food supplies from India. This, the official added, reflects the gravity of the humanitarian situation in the region.

Indian officials monitoring the developments said that, on the instructions of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistani establishment has blocked the supply of ration and medicines to the region for the past 20 days.

Officials said the Pakistani establishment is attempting to starve the people of PoK into abandoning their protests. “There is a full-blown economic blockade of the region,” an official said.

The people are facing acute shortages of food, while those injured during the protests are being denied essential medical care. Officials said the blockade began with the suspension of ration supplies and was later extended to medicines, further worsening the humanitarian situation. Many residents are now attempting to flee PoK and cross into India.

The crackdown is brutal, and many are unable to take it any longer and want a safe passage into India. Sardar Aman, a leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), has appealed to the Indian government to open the Line of Control (LoC).

He said civilians should be allowed to cross into India if conditions in the region continue to deteriorate.

Another official said that the request to open the LoC comes in the wake of the Pakistan military’s latest decision to open fire at the people if the protests do not subside.

During a meeting chaired by Asim Munir last month, a decision was taken to halt the supply of medicines after ration supplies had already been blocked.

The official alleged that Asim Munir may even pursue harsh measures such as genocide if the protests continue. He claimed that serious human rights violations have been taking place in PoK for several days. Officials also said that the full extent of the situation remains unclear because internet services have been shut down and media access has been severely restricted.

Meanwhile, the JAAC has given the government a 48-hour ultimatum to meet its demands. The group warned that it would launch a decisive phase of its agitation if the Pakistani government failed to comply. It also alleged that the security forces could make repeated attempts to provoke protesters in an effort to justify a crackdown.

The JAAC has warned that the people must maintain discipline ahead of the July 6 deadline. It has invited world bodies such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to visit PoK July 9.

They have urged international bodies to visit the region and independently assess the alleged atrocities committed by the Pakistani security forces against the local population.

The JAAC alleged that the people of the region were facing state-sponsored oppression at the hands of the Pakistani establishment and urged the international community to take note of the situation and speak out.

With the fresh ultimatum now in place, Indian agencies believe the Pakistani establishment is likely to adopt an even more aggressive approach. Officials warned that security forces could intensify their use of force against protesters, adding that the establishment appears unwilling to concede any demands and is prepared to go to great lengths to suppress the agitation.