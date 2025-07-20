Bhubaneswar: Battling for her life after a horrific attack in Odisha’s Puri district, the 15-year-old girl who sustained critical burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire by unidentified attackers will be airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for advanced treatment, says officials.

The girl, currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, was allegedly attacked July 19 in the Balanga area, where she had gone to meet a friend. According to reports, three unidentified youths poured an inflammable substance on her and set her ablaze before fleeing the scene.

Locals rushed to her aid and admitted her to the Community Health Centre in Pipili. She was later shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries.

Prof. Ashutosh Biswas, director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, confirmed that preparations are underway to airlift the victim around noon.

“The patient is stable, and her blood pressure, which was low yesterday, has now improved,” Biswas said. “Given her condition, we’ve decided to shift her to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment as it is one of the premier healthcare institutions in India.”

An expert committee had been formed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to monitor her treatment. However, doctors concluded that the girl would receive more comprehensive care in the national capital.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the attackers.

PNN