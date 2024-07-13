Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to unlock the ‘Ratna Bhandar’, the revered treasury of Jagannath temple in Puri, Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of the ornaments and other valuables, a minister said.

The treasury was last opened in 1978.

“Ending the long wait of Jagannath devotees across the globe, we are going to reopen the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ tomorrow (Sunday) for inventory. We will examine the nature of the ornaments, character and quality and weigh the valuables in the treasury,” Harichandan told reporters here Saturday evening.

“The temple managing committee has ratified the proposals of the high-level committee headed by former Orissa High Court judge Justice Biswanath Rath with some changes to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sent it for approval of the government. After examining different aspects of the proposal, the government has approved the SOPs and sent it to the managing panel,” he said.

With this, the process for inventory of the jewellery and ornaments of Lord Jagannath will begin on Sunday, he said.

The state government has put forth a clear picture of the SOP to the temple managing committee and on the basis of the guidance, they will take necessary steps, he said.

The procedures to be followed to carry out each work for reopening and inventory have also been fixed and the chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the proper execution of the work, the minister said.

“To maintain transparency in the process for inventory of the ornaments, we are taking the help of the RBI. Representatives of the RBI will remain present during the inventory and extend support to the team formed by the managing committee for this purpose,” he said.

Harichandan said digital photography of the ornaments will be done. Digital document or digital catalog of the ornaments will be created which can be used as a reference document in the future.

An expert team led by SJTA chief administrator has been formed to visit the Ratna Bhandar. Among others, representatives of ASI, servitors, managing committee and high-power committee have been included as members of the expert panel, he said.

Besides, separate teams have been formed to carry out each work.

First, they will fix a ‘Suba Bela’ (good time) to open the treasury with the duplicate key available with the Puri district administration. If it does not work, the lock will be broken down in the presence of magistrate, the law minister said.

Last time, it took more than 70 days to complete the inventory process. This time, the government will try to complete it in less time with the help of technology, he said.

Harichandan said that neither the rituals nor public darshan will be affected by carrying out the work.

“The previous BJD government did not open the Ratna Bhandar during its 24-year rule. The BJP government, within a month of coming to power, has decided to open it and we have left it to Lord Jagannath for smooth completion of the process,” he said.

Talking to reporters in Puri, Justice Rath said a medical team, snake helpline members and a lock-breaking group will be kept on standby.

PTI