Bhubaneswar: In view of several reports of people skipping quarantine, the state government Sunday directed all the district administrations to initiate legal action against the violators.

Addressing a press meet at the Geet Govind Sadan in Bhubaneswar chief secretary Asit Tripathy said, “The returnees, who are creating nuisance and escaping from quarantine centres, will be kept at quarantine centres away from their respective districts. Once caught, these violators will be arrested and their quarantine periods will be extended. They will also not receive any incentive which the government had announced.”

He urged the migrants coming via buses to avoid overcrowding and maintain social distancing.

“Buses must have a valid pass, without which entry inside the state will be denied. Overcrowded buses will also be denied entry,” Tripathy added.

The migrants willing to return to Odisha have greed voluntarily on the quarantine conditions while filling up the pre-registration form and the state government will not compromise on this, he added.

The chief secretary informed that the Sarpanches have been delegated powers of district collectors to closely monitor the quarantine conditions and take necessary action against the violators.

Notably, alleging lack of basic facilities, more than 150 migrants reportedly fled from two quarantine centres in Ganjam district Sunday.

PNN & Agencies