Mumbai: Actress Raashii Khanna turned 35 years old on November 30. She used social media to give an insight into her ‘warm’ birthday celebration.

In the primary photo she uploaded to IG, Raashii was seen posing in front of her birthday cake, surrounded by lovely flowers and candles. Next was a picture of the Farzi actress posing with her admirers with a rose in her hand.

Raashii’s post further included some photos of the birthday girl, spending some quality time with her loved ones.

She revealed that her family had organised a satsang at their home to commemorate the special day.

Calling this birthday truly special, Raashii penned on the photo-sharing app, “Some birthdays feel loud, this one felt warm – fan meet full of love to a quiet satsang at home surrounded by loved ones, this birthday was truly special.. (Sunflower emoji) Deeply grateful (Red heart emoji) (sic).”

“P.S. Thankyou to everyone who took time out to wish me.! Lots of love (hug emoji),” she added.

Work-wise, Raashii was recently seen as Farhan Akhtar’s better half in the war drama, 120 Bahadur. Through one of her social media posts, she shared her experience of working with the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor in the project directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Raashii claimed that, for her, working with Farhan was like stepping into a space where everything was warm and easy.

Showering praises on Farhan for his ‘calm and intelligent presence’ on the set, Raashii wrote on her IG, “Working with Farhan sir as Sugan Shaitaan Singh felt like stepping into a space where everything instantly became warmer and easier. He has this calm, intelligent presence that makes you feel safe even in the most intense scenes. (sic)”

“Grateful for every moment we shared, and yes, for all the times he made me laugh right when I needed it. @faroutakhtar (Hug and red heart emoji) #120Bahadur – Our film is yours now. Please go, shower your love.!,” she added.

IANS